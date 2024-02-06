The biggest star of Super Bowl LVIII has already been revealed, and we're still days away from the game itself.

Instead of Patrick Mahomes or Travis Kelce stealing the limelight at this year's Opening Night, it was actually a young reporter who had everyone talking on Monday night (February 5).

Meet Jeremiah Fennell. He’s just 11 years old and he’s already looking like one of the brightest young journalists out there.

Jeremiah was a key part of the media round in Vegas, and he got the chance to introduce himself to NFL Network’s Michael Robinson ahead of the interviews with some of the biggest stars in the game.

Speaking about this journey so far, he said: “I started to do this at the age of 7 years old because I wasn’t able to play sports due to some medical issues, but I still like the sports environment.

“So I decided to hone my craft in journalism at the age of 7. And I started my YouTube channel. And yes, I do think I can keep this as a career because I do still love the sport and I do know a lot about it, so I think that interviewing people can be a long career for me.”

And while older and far more experienced reporters may have been intimidated, Jeremiah did a fantastic job in front of the cameras.

Speaking to Mahomes, he helped to build a dream fantasy roster, before he quizzed Kelce on his relationship with Mahomes and also asked him about his favourite ways to enjoy himself in Vegas.

Fennell's interviews have since gone viral with people calling for him to be handed a job immediately.

















Whatever happens in the big game on Sunday, Jeremiah already established himself as MVP.

