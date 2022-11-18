Beer has been banned at the stadiums hosting the World Cup in Qatar, and no-one is less impressed than Budweiser.

It comes just two days away from the tournament with organisers set to announce that no alcohol will be sold around stadium sites at the tournament in a late U-turn.

Budweiser had been contracted to sell alcoholic beer within the ticketed perimeter surrounding the eight World Cup venues, in a designated window three hours before each match and one hour afterwards.

But not now.

The move leaves Fifa in a potentially compromised position with Budweiser’s parent company AB InBev, which sponsors the tournament to the tune of around £70m in exchange for exclusive rights to sell beer.

The official Budweiser account seemed to sum up the whole situation by posting a now-deleted Tweet which read: “Well this is awkward…”

Fifa said in a statement: “Following discussions between host country authorities and Fifa, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the Fifa Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s Fifa World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters.

“There is no impact to the sale of Bud Zero which will remain available at all Qatar’s World Cup stadiums. Host country authorities and Fifa will continue to ensure that the stadiums and surrounding areas provide an enjoyable, respectful and pleasant experience for all fans.”

Qatar take on Ecuador in Doha on Sunday in the tournament's opening game, and it’s truly baffling that despite having 12 years to organise it, the stance on alcohol in stadiums has changed just two days before the World Cup begins.