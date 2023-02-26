Man Utd fans stunned at Casemiro and Fernandes argument moments after Carabao Cup win

Manchester United have won the 2023 Carabao Cup final beating Newcastle United 2-0 at Wembley but it was a small interaction after the game between Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes that got fans talking.

United secured their first trophy in six years on Sunday with a confident display to give Erik ten Hag his first trophy at the club in his first season as manager.

The deadlock was broken after 33 minutes thanks to a header from Casemiro, who joined the Red Devils in the summer from Real Madrid. A second was added just six minutes later when a Marcus Rashford shot deflected off Newcastle defender Sven Botman for an own goal.

The score would remain that way as Newcastle failed to reduce the deficit and despite the jubilations amongst the United fans and players a moment between Casemiro and Fernandes caught the eye after the final whistle.

Before the game finished, United had the chance to make it 3-0 as Fernandes was through on goal and had the chance to pass to Jadon Sancho who was free in the penalty area. Except, Fernandes decided to go for the goal himself but saw his shot saved by Magpies' goalkeeper Loris Karius.

Casemiro protested Fernandes's decision after the game, quizzing him on why he didn't pass to Sancho to give United a bigger win on the day.

The moment was captured by the cameras and United fans were both amused and impressed by Casemiro's desire to win.



One fan wrote: "Casemiro telling Bruno he should have passed after winning, IM DEAD."

Another said: "Casemiro giving Fernandes a hard time for not scoring just as we’re about to lift the trophy is absolutely everything you need to know about the mentality of Manchester United. Elite."

ESPN host Luis Miguel Echegaray added: "This is what I mean. The game is done, the final has been won and Casemiro is upset at Bruno Fernandes for not passing the ball towards the end of the game when they could have gone 3-0. This type of player is built different."

