Football fans can’t resist celebrating last minute goals – even while clearly visible in the background of a national news broadcast.

An Arsenal fan couldn’t help but enjoy his side’s late win against Manchester United while working in the Channel 4 newsroom on Sunday.

News reader Ciaran Jenkins was delivering a live report from the studio when a figure in the background could be seen standing up and raising both arms aloft.

The excited fan was celebrating the goal from Gabriel Jesus which secured the win for the north London side.

“That’s all we have time for this evening,” Jenkins said during the broadcast, with the figure jumping to his feet during the winning moment behind him.

The game had been poised at 1-1, with the match seemingly heading for a draw. However, Declan Rice fired home to take the result away from United, with the game eventually ending 3-1 after Jesus also scored during the eight minutes of added time.

Rice scored the pivotal goal during Sunday's game





Jorge Engels, a reporter and producer, has since confessed and apologised to Jenkins for causing the distraction.









Despite the third goal, Rice’s strike proved the decisive moment in the game.

He spoke to Sky Sports after the match and said: “We were knocking at the door on the corners, I had a chance in the first half but I felt we were a constant threat. The one at the end I scored, [I] stayed at the back post, I controlled it on my chin and scored.”

On the importance of the result, he added: “Man City have won four out of four. We would be five points behind them if we didn’t win. To catch up points on them is a massive task so we couldn’t afford to give them that after four games.

“To win that today was a must-win. We said that before the game and to now go into the international break with a couple of wins and a draw is really good.”

