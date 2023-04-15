Fans spot bizarre hidden detail in Chelsea’s loss against Real Madrid

People tuning in to Chelsea’s defeat to Real Madrid midweek saw Frank Lampard’s side comprehensively beaten by the Spanish giants, as the London side went down 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League tie.

However, one strange detail has emerged on social media which many people won’t have spotted the first time.

Real Madrid scored their second from a corner routine which saw the ball played short. It was worked to Asensio, who fired a low shot past the keeper.

The goal secured the win, but many people didn’t realise at the time that defender Wesley Fofana seemed distracted while the ball was in play.

A clip shared on social media shows Fofana preoccupied while defending the set piece, and he appears to be reading a note.

The defender seems to be holding a piece of paper and reading it while the move is taking place.

The note is likely to have had a piece of defensive guidance written on it, but it appears to slow the defender down while the play is happening – and fans weren’t impressed on social media.

One wrote: “Is that defensive 'expert' still at the club? state of defending at that corner, looks like Fofana is reading a note when ball comes in!”

One more added: “Sending on a note before a set piece is defended..shocking!”

Another said: “I’ve never seen anything like it. He’s reading a note in the middle of a set piece. Real must have thought it was Christmas Day.”

Fofana joined from Leicester for £75million in 2020 Flor Tan Jun/Getty Images

“They’re aren’t even focused on defending the corner. It’s almost like everyone already gave up,” a user added.

Chelsea ended up losing 2-0 to Real Madrid, with left back Ben Chilwell receiving a red card in the second half. The game marked Lampard’s first game in charge

