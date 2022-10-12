Oh, the wonders of the internet.

On Wednesday, the people of Twitter were delighted to discover former baseball pitcher Randy Johnson is now working as an NFL sideline photographer.

"Learned today that Randy Johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots NFL games (???)," Sophie Kleeman tweeted.

Johnson played 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks from 1988 to 2009. He earned himself the nickname "The Big Unit" for his large stature.

By the end of Johnson's career, he had earned over $100 million.

Of the people surprised to find the famous baseball pitcher was now a photographer was model and internet personality Chrissy Teigen.

Responding to Kleeman's tweet, "Wait. The pitcher of my childhood?? This is amazing!"

When the Hall of Fame pitcher retired in 2010, he began pursuing a second career in photography. Johnson previously studied photojournalism at the University of Southern California.

"Baseball became my occupation for two decades but my love of photography never left," Johnson says on his website. "Following my 2010 retirement, I was able to focus my attention back to this passion."

Teigen spent some of her childhood in Snohomish, Washington, a suburb of Seattle, seemingly while Johnson played for the Mariners.



In the follow-up exchange, Teigen reminisced on the moment Johnson hit a dove while trying to hit a pitch in 2001.

