Damar Hamlin shut down conspiracy theories about him with one word

NFL star Damar Hamlin has spoken publicly for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest during a game, earlier this month between his side the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 24-year-old collapsed during the game on January 2nd and had to have his heart restarted twice and was said to be in a critical condition after the incident.

Thankfully Hamlin has made a miraculous recovery since his collapse but this has only fueled online speculation and conspiracy theorists who have become convinced that he has been replaced by an actor.

The theories have already been shut down by Hamlin's teammate, Bills quarterback Josh Allen but now the man himself has spoken out against the conspiracies and done so with just one word.

On January 24th, the athlete shared a picture on Twitter of himself standing in front of a mural in his honour and added just one word: "clone."

Hamlin has also shared a video thanking everyone who has supported him in the past few weeks. He said: "I can’t tell you how appreciative I am of all the love, all the support, and everything that’s just been coming my way.

"What happened to me on Monday Night Football I feel is a direct example of God using me as a vessel to share my passion and my love directly from my heart with the entire world, and I’m now able to give it back to kids and communities all across the world, who need it the most. And that’s always been my dream."

He also updated fans on his road to recovery: "It was a lot to process within my own self - mentally, physically, even spiritually.

"It’s just been a lot to process... While I’m so thankful to everybody, I know that it isn’t enough just to be thankful. This is just the beginning of the impact that I wanted to have on the world, and with God’s guidance I will continue to do wonderful and great things."

