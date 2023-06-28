David de Gea posts cryptic message as Man Utd future hangs in the balance

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has posted a single emoji as speculation about his future at the club remains up in the air.

The Spanish shot-stopper has been at The Red Devils since 2011 and has gone on to become one of the top players in his position in the world winning numerous trophies and individual awards with United, as well as keeping the most clean sheets in a Premier League twice in that time.

However, the 32-year-old has come under fierce scrutiny from fans and pundits during this time with many holding him responsible for numerous goals and dropped points.

There were thoughts that De Gea could be leaving Old Trafford this summer as his contract expires on June 30th but The Athletic have reported that he has signed a new contract with the club but at a wage cut of £375,000 per week.

However, the club then backed out of this deal and are now contemplating offering him an even lower salary with reported interest for the player coming from Saudi Arabia.

De Gea has now appeared to make an allusion to the situation by posting a single yawning emoji on Twitter with no context to what it was about.

The post has sparked a mixed reaction from supporters of the famous club with many feeling the player deserved more respect for the loyalty that he showed to the team.





De Gea has played more than 500 games for United and won their Player of the Year award four times.

