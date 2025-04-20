David Mitchell ‘genuinely delighted’ to see football sketch come full circle

David Mitchell gave his seal of approval as his well-known football sketch came full circle and was used to advertise the Easter weekend’s fixtures.

Mitchell tickled the funny bones of football fans in the second series of That Mitchell And Webb Look in 2008 with a sketch about the never-ending nature of football.

“It will never stop,” Mitchell’s sports pundit character says while walking round a football pitch.

“The football is officially going on forever. It will never be finally decided who has won the football. There is still everything to play for, and forever to play it in!

“Watch it, watch the football, watch it, watch it, it’s gonna move!”

The sketch has racked up more than four million views on YouTube, and now appears to have been embraced by the football world.

A Sky Sports preview for the Easter weekend’s fixtures imitates the skit, with former player and now presenter David Prutton pacing around a pitch while delivering lines such as “Look, it’s going in the goal, that’s a goal. Look, there’s a football!”

“David Prutton parodies a classic sketch ahead of the Easter weekend’s jam-packed EFL coverage on Sky Sports,” the YouTube caption reads.

Despite 17 years separating Mitchell’s sketch and the Sky Sports parody, the Peep Show comedian took to X, formerly Twitter, to post, “I’m genuinely delighted to see this”, as well as sharing the original routine.