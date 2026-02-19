Elon Musk is attacking Nigel Farage’s Reform UK again

Elon Musk, the former aide to Donald Trump who was accused of giving a ‘Nazi salute’ during the Republican’s inauguration last year (he denies this), has once again waded into UK politics by taking aim at Nigel Farage’s Reform UK – going so far as to brand the political party “Nazis”.



It’s the latest development in Musk and Farage’s fairly turbulent relationship over the past year.

In January 2025 alone, the tech billionaire went from claiming that “only Reform can save Britain” to saying the political party “needs a new leader” days later, arguing that Farage “doesn’t have what it takes”.

The change in stance came as Musk and Farage expressed opposing views on far-right activist Tommy Robinson (real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon), with the X/Twitter owner calling for the ex-English Defence League leader to be released from prison (he was serving time for contempt of court) and the Reform UK ruling out admitting Robinson into his party.

While Musk later praised Farage (also in the same month) for vowing to raise funds for a grooming gang inquiry if the government did not launch its own, he was back to criticising him in September, calling the Clacton MP “weak, runny sauce”.

“He will change nothing of significance politically,” he added, expressing support for former Reform deputy leader Ben Habib’s party Advance UK.

However, on Saturday, Musk threw his support behind Restore Britain, as leader Rupert Lowe MP – another ex-Reform UK politician – announced the launch of the organisation as a national political party.

The SpaceX founder said: “Join Rupert Lowe in Restore Britain, because he is the only one who will actually do it!”

Then on Wednesday, Musk went further in response to Restore Britain being branded “neo-Nazi” by Reform UK’s London mayoral candidate Laila Cunningham during an appearance on GB News.

He said: “THEY are the ones who want race extinction, which means THEY are the Nazis!”

Reform UK has not yet responded to Musk’s remarks, and indy100 has approached a spokesperson for comment.

