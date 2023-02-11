Declan Rice presented a Brit Award and everyone said the same thing

West Ham United and England midfielder Declan Rice has presented an award at the 2023 Brits, leaving lots of football fans completely baffled as to why he was there.

24-year-old Rice presented the award for best Hip-hop/Grime/Rap act alongside actor Jodi Turner-Smith, which eventually went to Manchester artist Aitch.

However, many football fans were confused to see the footballer on stage, given that this isn't usually the stage for Premier League stars to appear on.

Rice, judging by his interview and appearances on England's YouTube page is quite charismatic for a footballer but perhaps his performance on Saturday night wasn't his best as he did look a little awkward up there (he wasn't the only presenter on the night that looked caught in the headlights).

After all, he did just play 90 minutes of football that very same day, playing in West Ham's 1-1 draw with Chelsea at the London Stadium. Given all this, fans were asking just what he was doing there.





























Speaking of football-related Brits stories, Gary Neville asked his Twitter followers if anyone else thought the awards were 'awful.'





Back to Rice, his team West Ham currently sit 16th in the Premier League having won just one of their five games.

