Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is set to be suspended for just six games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy - following dozens of accusations of sexual misconduct.

Reports say former federal judge Sue L. Robinson made the recommendation on Monday. The NFL Players Association said that it would not appeal Robinson's ruling. It is currently unclear if the league will appeal the ruling.

Many outraged NFL fans said the reported ruling shows we've learned nothing from the #MeToo movement - because the punishment seems weak compared to the scale of the allegations.

Robinson's comprehensive 15-page conclusion noted that although Watson violated the personal conduct policy, there wasn't enough evidence to justify an indefinite suspension, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.



Watson will have eligibility to return for the Browns' Oct. 23 game at Baltimore, if the decision stands.

Sign upfor our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Deshaun Watson's six-game ban shows we've learned nothing from the #MeToo movement Getty

One person on Twitter wrote: "Lemme get this straight: Ben Roethlisberger gets a 6 game suspension for a single sexual assault allegation... #MeToo happen... Deshaun Watson gets the same suspension for 30 different allegations of a similar nature."

Another added: "Had the Cleveland Browns call me today and offer for me to be a season ticket holder since I went to some games last year. I told them I can no longer support the Browns or go to any games while Deshaun Watson is on that team #MeToo."

A third wrote: "@NFL Now is your opportunity to BAN a player for LIFE who has settled 24 cases of sexual harassment while playing in your league. Stand up and show America that you still have morals and values and are not just monetarily driven."

In lawsuits, Watson was accused of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage sessions by 25 women.

The instances noted in the lawsuits occurred between March 2020 and March 2021, while Watson was a part of the Houston Texans.

In April 2021, one of the 25 lawsuits was dropped after a judge ruled that the plaintiffs needed to amend their petitions to reveal their names.

In June, Watson settled 20 of the 24 lawsuits he faced.

On Monday, he also agreed to settle three of the remaining four, as explained by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents the women suing Watson.

In July, the Texans settled with 30 women who made claims or were gearing up to make claims against the organisation for its alleged role pertaining to the allegations against Watson.

The quarterback has continued to deny any wrongdoing and expressed that he has no regrets for any of his actions during the massage sessions.

He also said that he cooperated with the NFL's investigation into the matter and "truthfully" answered questions asked by the league's investigators.

The Browns traded for Watson in March, sending three first-round draft picks to the Texans.

Cleveland then provided Watson with a new five-year contract worth $230m fully guaranteed, which is the richest deal in NFL history.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.