Argentina make Kendrick Lamar reference after Drake's Canada bet backfires

Argentina's men's national football team have hit back at Drake with a line from Kendrick Lamar's diss track about the Canadian rapper after he placed a huge bet on his home nation to beat the world champions in Tuesday's Copa America semi-final.

Drake has a habit of placing huge bets on sporting contests which often don't go in his favour leading many to suggest that the star is 'cursed' when it comes to gambling.

This time around, Drake placed a whopping $300,000 bet on Canada beating Argentina in the semi-final in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Should the bet have come off, Drake would have pocketed $2.88 million in winnings.

As you might have guessed, the bet didn't work for Drake as Argentina cruised to a comfortable 2-0 win over the Canadians thanks to goals from Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi.

Argentina will now look to add to their growing trophy haul but the fact that Drake had placed his huge bet on the match didn't elude or at least their social media manager.

After the result, La Albiceleste's X/Twitter account tweeted "Not like us, 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐮𝐬."

The line is a very specific reference to Kendrick Lamar's song 'Not Like Us' which is about Drake and has quickly become one of the rapper's most popular songs racking up more than half a billion plays on Spotify since it was released in May.

Argentina, who won the previous edition of the Copa America, will now face either Uruguay or Colombia in Sunday's final.

