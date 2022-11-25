A Dutch football fan at the World Cup who wears inflatable breasts was forced to remove them by Qatar officials.

Harry Goudsblom - who was given the apt nickname the "'T*ts Man" - is famous for stuffing the inflatables up his orange jersey to sport them at matches, and brought them along to the World Cup.

Although he had no problems getting himself and the inflatables into the stadium to witness the Netherlands win their opening match 2-0 against Senegal on Monday (November 21), trouble came during the post-match celebrations outside the Al Thumama Stadium stadium.

Goudsblom claimed security approached him and demanded him to remove the breast inflatables from under his top.

He also alleged that he was told by security to also take off the OneLove armband he was wearing.

The armband made headlines as homosexuality is illegal in Qatar and FIFA prevented the captains of several countries from wearing it during matches, by threatening to book players who defied them and wore the armband.

"Initially, there were no problems at all, not with the police, not with the security, everyone even wanted to take selfies with me, everything went well," Goudsblom told AD.nl.



"Until during the match I saw a guard talking to an agent and pointing at me. But an officer made a gesture of ‘let it go’.

"Still, I later saw two cops go with an iPad to another fan wearing a OneLove band. I was then able to quickly hide my strap under my sleeves.

He continued: "After that the party just continued, we won the game, danced outside on the grounds of the stadium and everything. Also took selfies.

"Then suddenly an overzealous cop showed up and started acting difficult. I had to take off and hand in my OneLove captain’s armbands.

"Then I had to leave the stadium grounds, accompanied by twenty police officers. And along the way I also had to take off my breasts."

Elsewhere, rainbow bucket hats were confiscated from fans during the Wales and USA match but FIFA has since confirmed a U-turn on this as spectators will be allowed to wear rainbow bucket hats and bring rainbow flags into the stadium for Wales' match against Iran.

The Netherlands face Ecuador in their second Group A match later today (November 25).

