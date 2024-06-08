A female fan of the NHL team the Edmonton Oilers, who went viral after flashing her bare breasts during the Western Conference Final series has reportedly deleted all her social media to conceal her identity.

TMZ Sports reports that the as-yet-unidentified woman has removed herself from social media due to her newfound fame which has obviously generated interest in her identity.

Although some online sleuths on Reddit and TikTok do appear to have attached a name to the individual it's clear that she doesn't want her name getting out there.

The woman went viral and received millions of views after she lifted up her top to expose her bare chest earlier this month, as the Oilers beat the Dallas Stars in the West Conference Finals.

There was such interest in the woman that she was reportedly being offered lucrative sums of money from the adult industry with the likes of OnlyFans and adult video site CamSoda to appear on their platforms.

Even Evander Kane who plays on the left wing for the Oilers caught wind of the woman's fame and complimented the passion after being asked about in on Barstool Sports.

Regardless we're sure she'll be cheering on her beloved Oilers as they face the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup with the first game of the series taking place on June 9th.



This is hardly the first time in recent memory that a woman's breasts have caused controversy in North American sports. Earlier this year the NBA was criticised for removing a woman named Katherine Taylor from a viral image of Steph Curry celebrating.

