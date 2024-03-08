The photo of Steph Curry working on his golf swing during the Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks game has gone viral, but there’s more to the image than meets the eye.

Curry was captured celebrating on the court after capped off another stellar performance on the night with 29 points.

However, it wasn’t Curry that caught most people’s attention – instead, it was a woman in the background.

A blonde woman in the crowd got a lot of people talking, jumping up to celebrate behind Curry to the right of the frame.“

After being notable by her absence, the Daily Mailidentified the woman as Katherine Taylor – an escort based in San Francisco.

Social media users pointed out the man who was looking back at her while sitting next to two young boys.

Before long people were thirsting after the woman on social media, but her identity has become an even bigger question after the official NBA Twitter/X account appeared to remove the woman when posting the image.

"Steph gonna Steph,” the caption on the NBA post read, while the woman had been airbrushed out of the picture.

As you can imagine, many responses to the post were along the same lines.

One person wrote: "POST THE REAL PHOTO."

Another said: "I wonder what the guy in the blue is looking at."

A third asked: "NBA is moderating women?"

According to the Mail, Taylor posted on Twitter/X before her account was suspended, writing: "God... Best date of my life as you can see. F*** me, remind me to come fully dressed next time. What a f***ing blast. You're about to get this man divorced. His wife about to come home and take the kids, dog and the hat lol."



Meanwhile, former professional golfer Paige Spiranac, who does bear a resemblance to the woman in the picture has declared that it isn't her.

On X/Twitter she wrote: There has been a lot of speculation surrounding this picture. That is not me in the back lol.

