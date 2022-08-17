Just when you thought Manchester United’s current situation couldn’t get more chaotic, Elon Musk has casually announced that he’s 'buying' them on Twitter.

The club have made their worst start to the season since 1972 having recently lost their opening two games of the season, many fans continue to protest against the American Glazer family who bought the club in 2005, and all the signs are suggesting their star man Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave.

It’s a pretty dire situation, but could Musk be the one to bail them out?

The Tesla CEO and the world’s richest man took to Twitter in the early hours of Wednesday morning to write: “To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party!”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

He added: “Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome.”

The comment sparked a huge reaction, but he later clarified it wasn’t the truth, saying: “No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams.”

It didn’t stop Man Utd fans from going wild on social media, entertaining the idea of the billionaire buying the club – as well as joking about sending a few of their players to live on Mars.









It’s not surprising that so many United fans are keen for a change of management.



United have been owned by the Glazer family for 17 years, and the Glazers have been criticised by fans due to the debt, dividends and mismanagement that followed their controversial takeover.

The club, which has won the title a record 20 times, have not won a Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season in charge in 2012-13.

They’re also bottom of the league after losing their first two games, and their last result saw them humiliated 4-0 by Brentford.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.