Olympic gold medalist Sam Quek has hit out at criticism of Emma Raducanu, calling out the 'absolute bo*****s' being said about her online.

Despite an incredible start to her career and her status as reigning US Open champion, the 19-year-old was knocked out during her second round of Wimbledon to France’s Caroline Garcia on Centre Court on Wednesday.

Since then she has been targeted by cruel trolls online – and Quek was having none of it.

The athlete and Question of Sport team captain, who won Olympic gold with the Team GB hockey team in 2016, jumped to Raducanu’s defence on Twitter with an impassioned message.

“Some of the absolute b*locks on here here about Emma Raducanu,” the 33-year-old wrote.

“Won a Grand Slam as a qualifier, which no man or woman has ever done in Open era… at 18!”

Quek added: “First British woman to win a Grand Slam in well over 40 years! If that’s all she ever does (it won’t be) she’s a LEGEND!”

Raducanu’s defeat came after a string of injury worries earlier this year.

She spoke about the pressure on her after her exit and called it “a joke”, before saying that reaching the second round of Wimbledon was something to be proud of.

“I didn’t feel anything out there,” the British number one said about dealing with her injury worries. “I declared myself fully fit when I walked out onto the court on the first day.

The British number one left the competition on Wednesday AELTC/Joe Toth - Pool/Getty Images

“But I’ve played seven hours of tennis in a month. To even compete with these girls at this level and win a round I think is a pretty good achievement.

“Obviously it’s tough to lose any match but I think that Caroline played a great match. She is a great player. I struggled to find a way through her today.

“But it’s OK because, coming into this, I didn’t really have many expectations of myself. Playing on Centre Court again was a really positive experience for me.”

