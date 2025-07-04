Liverpool FC release emotional unseen interview with Diogo Jota

Liverpool FC have posted an emotional tribute to footballer Diogo Jota, featuring an unseen interview, after his tragic passing on Thursday (July 3).

The tribute to the 28-year-old features footage of some of his most memorable moments, including his debut goal against Arsenal in 2020, alongside a recent interview in which he expresses his joy and pride at winning the top flight and hearing fans sing his song.

Jota said: "When I was a kid, I wanted to play in the Premier League, I didn't even imagine winning it, I just wanted to be there."

The Portuguese footballer and his brother died on Thursday after his car crashed off the side of a motorway and erupted in flames.

