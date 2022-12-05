A live news report on Israeli TV went about as badly as it could have done on Sunday, after an England fan screamed the words “free Palestine” down the camera.

It came after England secured a comfortable 3-0 win against Senegal in the last 16 to progress to the quarter finals.

There were thousands of England supporters out in Qatar for the game, and an Israeli TV channel decided to get a live reaction from a group of four fans.

First, the reporter asked them if football is “coming home”.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

One replied: “Course it is!”

Things took a turn though when that same fan grabbed the microphone and said: “More importantly: free Palestine!"

The fans then walked off and left the reporter looking visibly uncomfortable with the comment.

The clip has gone viral on social media, and it sparked a huge reaction last night.

“English fans consistently screaming ‘free Palestine’ to Israeli reporters is really incredible,” one wrote.

Owen Jones wrote: “This English fan who told an Israeli station ‘But more importantly - free Palestine!’ should never have to buy his own pint ever again.”

Another said: “Israeli reporters in Qatar really is the gift that keeps giving.”

The clip went viral after Gareth Southgate’s England scored two goals late in the first half against Senegal, courtesy of Jordan Henderson and Harry Kane to take the game away from the African champions, before Bukayo Saka added a third early in the second.

They’ll now play defending champions France in the quarter final on Saturday.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.