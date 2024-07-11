The best England memes as Gareth Southgate's team reach Euro 2024 final

England have reached their second consecutive Euros final after beating the Netherlands 2-1 in Dortmund on Wednesday booking a date with destiny against Spain on Sunday.

In what was possibly the Three Lions' best performance of Euro 2024 so far, Gareth Southgate's team came from behind again as young Dutch sensation Xavi Simons hit a thunderbolt of a strike early on.

It took England just 10 minutes to find an equaliser, which came via a contentious penalty after Denzel Dumfries was deemed to have fouled Harry Kane as the England captain hit a volley in the box.

Kane recovered himself and slotted home the penalty to bring the game level at 1-1 and that scoreline persisted late into the game with extra time looming.

However, two England substitutes, Chelsea's Cole Palmer and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, combined with Watkins firing home from a tight angle and sending the England team, and fans, into delirium in added on time to secure the win.

As you can imagine it was absolute bedlam in the stadium, at home and on social media. Here are some of the best memes about the result:

Prime minister Keir Starmer was watching the match at NATO. Something tells us his reaction wasn't like this.

They same could be said for Ollie Watkins.

IYKYK

Former England manager Graham Taylor's image was shared a lot, in reference to a infamous loss to Netherlands in 1993.

Speaking of Starmer - what a week he's having, by the way? A magic lamp?

Remarkable that England managed to do all this without Kalvin Phillips.

It's never a memes round-up if there isn't a good Simpsons reference.

There is more than just a trophy at stake in the final apparently.

The debate around the penalty is likely to go on and on.

When memes become reality.

Thoughts and prayers being sent to Benidorm.

Arsenal fans are loving the fact that their goalkeepers will be on the respective benches this Sunday.

Scottish fans are already trying to make amends with Spain's Rodri.

Our commiserations to Derby County fans.

Just for the sake of it, here's Watkins' goal with the Titanic music.









Roll on Sunday.

