England have kicked off their World Cup in emphatic style with a thumping 6-2 win over Iran in their first match in Qatar.

Goals from Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish and two from Arsenal's Bukayo Saka helped Gareth Southgate's men to a comfortable win in the Middle East.

Iran's top striker Mehdi Taremi did grab two consolation goals, one late from the penalty spot, for the Iranian's who were expected to cause a few problems for England but they struggled after their first choice goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand was forced to leave the game early because of a head injury.

From their perspective the match will be best remembered for the brave protest that their players took part in at the start of the game when they refused to sing the national anthem, in defiance of the nations government following the death of Mahsa Amini.

But for England is was a very promising start to the competition and fans are revelling in what it might mean for the rest of the tournament.





























































