Video

Iranian players refuse to sing national anthem at World Cup in solidarity

Iranian fans drowned out the country's national anthem with booing ahead of their World Cup game against England in Qatar.

No players were seen singing either, in a moment which is usually filled with national pride - and could see them face consequences when they return home after the tournament.

It comes as many Iranians are rising up against the government and the oppression currently ongoing in the country.

At least 348 protesters have been killed and 15,900 others arrested since protests began.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

world cup
Up next Sport

Viral

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz