Right-wingers are accusing the new England shirt of being 'woke'

We’ve got something else to add to the long list of things right-wingers are accusing of being too “woke” – this time, it’s the new England shirt.

Nike has unveiled the new Three Lions home kit ahead of the Euros, and people are getting themselves worked up about the choice of colours.

It’s mostly white, as you’d expect, and the St George’s flag has been interpolated with various shades of blue and pink, rather than the usual red.

The new design has been created to “celebrate football heroes of the past with a modern twist” and “unite and inspire” fans.

But people aren’t happy, presumably about pink being used in the design.

Lee Anderson MP expressed his thoughts at the kit when speaking to the Daily Express, saying: “The left have a nerve to ask me why I want my country back.

“This virtue signalling, namby-pamby, pearl-clutching woke nonsense must stop. Any more of this and I'll be on the first flight to Rwanda.”

Another disgruntled social media user wrote: “This is how a St George’s Cross should be displayed on an England shirt !!! To the woke weak design team of the new shirt , you are a DISGRACE !!”

Another said: “Shame you have gone woke by defacing the St Georges cross on the back. Won't be buying will get a retro shirt out, they look better anyway.”

It's difficult to see how people could get so worked up about something so small. As one user pointed out on Twitter/X, England did exactly the same thing in 2011 and added crosses in colours like blue and pink to the kits – but that was long before bores on the internet decided they’d accuse everything of being “woke”.

It all seems like a storm in a teacup. But who knows, maybe these people will decide to boycott England games and we won’t have to stand next to them while we’re watching games down the pub – sounds like a win win.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel