President Donald Trump has claimed that European nations “listen and respect” the US in a recent speech - although a new poll indicates there is discontent with his leadership at home.

In his address at the Congressional Ball on Thursday (December 11), Trump claimed that a year ago, the country was in "serious trouble", but this has changed since he came into office back in January.

"There are those that say we were a country that was really not going to make it. And they were saying we were not going to make it. Now we have the hottest country anywhere in the world. They're all saying it."

He continued, "The European nations are reporting that your president might as well be the leader of the European nations.

"Also they listened to us and they respect us like they've never respected us before so, we're gonna work very hard."

The president added: "We get along with them. We want to get along with as many nations as we can. We've been ripped off by a lot of them for a lot of years."

Trump's latest comments come as approval of his handling of the economy and immigration has fallen, according to a new AP-NORC poll.

When it comes to the economy, the president's approval rating sits at 31 per cent, down 40 per cent from March, making it the "lowest economic approval he’s registered in an AP-NORC poll in his first or second term."

Meanwhile, there has been a fall from 53 per cent to 43 per cent in approval of how Trump is handling crime, and it's a similar story for immigration - 49 per cent in March, and today it sits at 38 per cent

Overall, 36 per cent of Americans approve of the way he’s handling his job as president - a decrease from 42 per cent back in March.

"That signals that even if some people aren’t happy with elements of his approach, they might not be ready to say he’s doing a bad job as president. And while discontent is increasing among Republicans on certain issues, they’re largely still behind him," AP reported.

Given that these are the two main issues the president campaigned on to get elected, it could put him at a disadvantage as his party prepares for the 2026 midterm elections.

Social media users have been reacting to the latest polling,

Tahra Hoops, Director of Economic Analysis at Chamber of Progress, said, "This is what he supposedly won the election on btw."













"Dumpster fire…"former Republican strategist Mike Murphy posted.





Pod Save America's Jon Favreau posted, "Trump is -22 on immigration and -12 on crime Remember when Democrats were told to avoid talking about ICE raids and militarized cities because immigration and crime were Trump's strongest issues? A lesson, perhaps."

