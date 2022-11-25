As England and the USA are gearing up to compete against each other in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament this Friday (25 November), football fans want the losing team in the game to keep James Corden.

In recent months, the English actor and Late Late Show host has been embroiled in drama.

He was briefly banned from Balthazar, an iconic French restaurant in New York City, for rude antics and he was accused of stealing jokes from comedians Ricky Gervais and Noel Fielding.

And as all this transpired and with Corden's seemingly questionable track record, football fans have taken to social media to poke fun at how either the USA or England should be forced keep the actor and host after a loss.

Sign upto our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

One person on Twitter wrote: "There's a lot at stake for either England & USA on Friday; whoever loses has to keep James Corden."

"That should be written into the contract.

"Certainly would give England something to play for!" another joked, while a third added: "Good god, the stakes have been upped."

Someone else quipped that fellow English host Piers Morgan should be added to the tradeoff roster with Corden and added: "And Piers Morgan. The stakes couldn't be higher."

In October, Balthazar restaurant owner Keith McNally took to Instagram to speak on Corden, calling him "abusive" before delving into two separate occasions when the host behaved poorly.

The first instance was Corden reportedly finding a hair in one of his drinks, and he proceeded to demand the server bring more drinks over.

The second encounter came after the host's wife ordered an egg yolk omelette.

Corden reportedly got the server's attention and told her that there was egg white mixed with the egg yolk, which made her remake the meal.

When they brought out the remade dish, they brought it out with home fries instead of salad, which McNally said caused Corden to frantically yell that the server couldn't do her "job."

Corden has since apologised on air for his actions at the restaurant.

Flash forward to early November, Corden was accused of stealing Ricky Gervais' joke from 2018 and a Noel Fielding joke from 2017.

Gervais' joke was made in his 2018 Netflix special Humanity and is about a sign advertising guitar lessons. However, Corden used it to discuss now- Twitter Elon Musk's ownership of the social media platform.

The Fielding joke from 2017 was about how to catch a mugger and was told on The Late Late Show with Matthew Broderick.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

