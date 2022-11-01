James Corden accused of stealing a Ricky Gervais joke from 2018

James Corden has been accused of 'stealing' a Ricky Gervais joke almost word-for-word on The Late Late Show.

The joke, which was made during Gervais' 2018 Netflix special Humanity is about a sign advertising guitar lessons, and Corden used it to discuss Elon Musk taking over Twitter.

"I reckon one of the writers 'came up with it' for him," Gervais wrote in response to a tweet about it.

"I doubt he would knowingly just copy such a famous stand up routine word for word like that."

