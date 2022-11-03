Video

Noel Fielding and James Corden’s jokes compared in latest ‘plagiarism’ controversy

James Corden has been caught up in yet another joke controversy, as the internet compares another of his gags to one that Noel Fielding did back in 2017.

The joke, which involves the best way to stop a mugger, was told on The Late Late Show with Matthew Broderick, and has resurfaced in recent days.

“I believe this is my material," Fielding wrote in a tweet which has gained momentum once more, ringing familiar of the recent Ricky Gervais scandal.

james corden
