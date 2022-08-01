On Sunday, England’s Lionesses won the Euro 2022 final beating Germany 2-1 and fans are calling for an extra bank holiday if they win.

Goals from Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly secured the win for Sarina Wiegman's side and brought football 'home' for the first time since 1966.

Now the prime minister, Boris Johnson is facing calls to give us an extra bank holiday to honour the Lionesses' victory, after the PM refused to rule it out during the men’s competition last year but did concede that announcing it prematurely would have been "tempting fate."

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter



Bank holiday is now trending on Twitter with people demanding that Johnson honours his pledge from last as after all the only thing that has changed on the pitch are the players and their genders. It's still the same game and the same achievement.













Last week Labour leader Keir Starmer even backed the move, telling the Mirror: “The whole country will be roaring on the Lionesses in the final on Sunday.

“They have already done us proud, but if they win it will be a truly historic achievement – one that should be marked with a proper day of celebration, where clubs can open and promote access for women and girls.”

But, unfortunately, the government has ruled out an extra bank holiday saying the cost to the economy would be “considerable”.

A government spokesperson said: “The Lionesses have done England proud with their fantastic run to the Euro 2022 final.

“The whole country will be roaring them on and hopefully watching a famous victory against Germany on Sunday evening. We will certainly be celebrating their success.

“However, the current pattern of public and bank holidays is well established and while an additional bank holiday may benefit some communities and sectors, the cost to the economy of an additional bank holiday is considerable.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings