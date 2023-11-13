The inaugural Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix is set to take place this weekend in one of the biggest sporting events of the year, and in true Sin City style, there is going to be an F1 wedding chapel where couples can tie the knot.

For those F1 fans who are racing to walk down the aisle, the first-ever (and aptly named) 'Race To The Altar' chapel will be located inside the paddock.

In the video posted by the official F1 Las Vegas account, the entrance to the chapel has a bright led heart-shaped arch with a floral wall behind with a sign that reads: "Lights Out And Together We Go."

There is also an F1 show car that has “Just Married” on the back of the rear wing.

While this isn't your typical F1 Grand Prix feature, it is of course in Las Vegas - the home of speedy marriage licenses and weddings.

Though the addition to the paddock has clearly divided F1 fans.

Some F1 fans weren't impressed with the announcement, calling the chapel "cringe."

















While others were excited at the idea of an F1-themed chapel, so much so they would get married again.















An idea for those F1 fans who wanted an on-theme divorce if the marriage doesn't work out...

The F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place this weekend from November 17-19.

