16 of the best reactions to Daniel Ricciardo returning to F1 grid

Daniel Ricciardo is set to return to the Formula One grid, joining Alpha Tauri "on loan" for the rest of the season in replacement of Nyck de Vries.

The 34-year-old Australian and eight-time grand prix winner had been Red Bull's third driver for the 2023 season after he was released by McLaren last year.

It means that F1 fans will see Ricciardo racing at the Hungarian Grand Prix on July 23.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

De Vries lost his seat at the Red Bull sister team after failing to pick up points ten races into the championship and having several crashes, with the 28-year-old being outperformed younger teammate Yuki Tsunoda.

Previously Ricciardo drove for AlphaTauri in 2012 and 2013 back when they were known as Toro Rosso before being promoted to Red Bull in 2014 and then in 2019 moved to Renault for two seasons.

After this, he joined McLaren for two seasons where he provided McLaren's only race victory in 10 years after winning the Monza Grand Prix in 2021, but was let go from the team in 2022 after some disappointing results when he was replaced by fellow Aussie Oscar Pisastri.

“I am stoked to be back on track with the Red Bull family,” Ricciardo said.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Daniel back into the team,” commented Franz Tost, Scuderia AlphaTauri Team Principal.

“There’s no doubt about his driving skills, and he already knows many of us, so his integration will be easy and straightforward. The team will also profit a lot from his experience, as he is an eight-time Formula 1 Grand Prix winner.

He added: "I would like to thank Nyck for his valuable contribution during his time with Scuderia AlphaTauri and I wish him all the best for the future.”

As a fan favourite, F1 fans were delighted at the news of Ricciardo's return.









































While others noted they felt mixed emotions at the decision as they are happy for Ricciardo but felt sympathy for De Vries's sudden departure.



David Croft (Crofty), Sky Sports F1's lead commentator noted "...however nice it will be to have Daniel back on the grid, Nyck wasn't given enough time..."









Some shared their excitement at the fact Ricciardo will be racing in Vegas later this year.





















Elsewhere, Cara Delevingne and Sam Ryder gave two different F1 grid interviews, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney buy a stake in the Alpine F1 team and, did The Simpsons 'predict Damian Lewis' F1 national anthem gig?

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

