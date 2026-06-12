Former Lioness Jill Scott ‘so overwhelmed’ to finish Sport Relief challenge

Former Lioness Jill Scott has said she is “so overwhelmed” after taking on her “incredible” five-day 388-mile Sport Relief cycle and marathon challenge.

Stars including Sir David Beckham, social media star GK Barry and presenters Ant and Dec have rallied behind Scott throughout the gruelling challenge, which saw her travel from London’s Wembley Stadium to Sunderland’s Stadium Of Light.

The former Manchester City midfielder, 39, was cheered on by family, friends and thousands of supporters as she crossed the finish line on Friday after completing a 28-mile marathon for the final stretch.

After finishing the challenge, Scott said: “I’m really knackered now – my legs are numb, my blisters have popped, and even my ribs are hurting. But it’s the community and the support that have got me through every mile.

“This challenge was all about me coming home and hopefully now I can give something back to the next generation.

“I’m so overwhelmed. It’s incredible to think I’ve taken on this challenge and people have donated their hard‑earned money towards it.

“I’m in a lot of pain, but it’s all been worth it. I knew I couldn’t fully train for it, so I just had to grit my teeth and get through.”

The former footballer added that the “crowd and turnout are fantastic”, and said: “Sunderland is home -it’s community, it’s everything.

“The support has been unbelievable, from nurseries to schoolchildren standing out in the pouring rain. I can’t put into words what it means.”

The challenge has seen Scott raise £470,677 for Sport Relief, which is a charity dedicated to helping individuals living tough lives in the UK and across the world’s poorest countries.

Scott set off on Monday morning and completed a 112-mile bike ride to Villa Park followed by a 99-mile ride to Everton Hill Dickinson Stadium on Tuesday where she was joined by former Lioness Carly Telford.

She has faced unpredictable weather and battled exhaustion, and on day four she embarked on a Tour de France-style 111-mile cycle to the North East.

Samir Patel, chief executive officer of Comic Relief, said: “Jill has completed an extraordinary journey back to the city where her story began – what she has taken on for Sport Relief over the past five days is just phenomenal.

Former Lioness Jill Scott hugs her nephew as she arrives at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland (Scott Heppell/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Scott Heppell

“She has pushed herself to the absolute limit, showing immense resilience and determination, and inspiring so many people along the way.

“What has made this challenge so special is not only Jill’s incredible spirit, but also the overwhelming support from the public.

“From the crowds lining the streets in pouring rain to the thousands who have donated and shared messages of encouragement, this has been a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when we come together.

“We are hugely grateful to Jill and to everyone who has supported her. The money raised will make a real and lasting difference to many people’s lives.”

Donations to Jill Scott’s Coming Home Challenge for Sport Relief can be made at comicrelief.com/jillscott.