Frank Lampard linked with major European manager job, and fans can’t believe it

Frank Lampard could be about to fail upwards after being linked with a major European manager job, and fans are in disbelief.

The former Chelsea and England midfielder is reportedly being considered for the vacant manager position at Olympique Lyonnais.

The move would mark his first role since leaving his caretaker job at Chelsea, having previously endured a pretty disastrous few months in charge of Everton.

He’s been out of a job since the end of the 2022/23 season, but90min is now reporting that a shock move to Lyon could be on the cards.

Laurent Blanc left the struggling French side by mutual consent earlier this week with the club in trouble in Ligue 1.

Lyon are bottom of the league after being thrashed 4-1 at home by Paris Saint-Germain – with fans even calling out the players for showing disrespect to the shirt on the field at Groupama Stadium recently.

Lampard might have had an illustrious career as a player, but his time as a manager has left a lot to be desired – even if he has brought us one of the best memes in football over the last few years during his time in the dugout.

Still, it’s safe to say the latest rumours didn’t go down all that well on Twitter/X.

