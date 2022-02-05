He has more than 100 caps for England, with a Champions League to his name and three Premier League winners' medals – but there’s only one thing football fans are talking about when it comes to Frank Lampard these days.

People have become obsessed with the new Everton manager’s two distinctive facial expressions, which he brings out every time he speaks to the press.

We’ve no idea when it first started, or who first noticed it, but a new meme is doing the rounds which points out his unique style of conversation.



Basically, everyone one of his interviews starts with a smile and perhaps a joke, before things quickly get very serious and he turns his face to a frown.

It might sound strange, but it’s uncanny how many times it happens – and once you notice it, you can’t miss it.

Every time we see it on our timeline it raises a smile and with Lamps back in the prem, expect to see plenty more from now on.

The 43-year-old was confirmed as Everton’s new manager on Monday, taking over from Rafael Benitez at the club after a tough start to the season.

The Toffees are 16th in the Premier League and have won just one league game in the last 14, and he knows he has a difficult job on his hands.

Speaking at his first press conference, Lampard said: “In pure footballing terms we know we are in the position the club doesn’t want to be in, but I have got a lot of belief in the squad.

“I have been watching the games closely from the outside, so I am under no illusions, but I believe we have a squad that can improve quickly.

