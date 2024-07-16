The 13 biggest reactions as Gareth Southgate resigns as England manager

Gareth Southgate has announced he's stepping down as England manager, after the team lost to Spain in another devastating disappointment for the Three Lions.

During his eight years in charge, he's taken England to the final of the Euros twice, as well as a World Cup semi final in 2018.

Southgate has been celebrated during his tenure for improving the culture around the England team and bringing a feel-good factor to the squad.

There are still plenty of people who doubt his tactical awareness and ability to change games in real time, but his track record compared to other managers who've taken on one of the toughest jobs in football is undoubtedly impressive.

The 53-year-old, who managed England for 102 games, said: "As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England.

"It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all.

"But it’s time for change, and for a new chapter."

The news has sparked a wave of reactions on social media – these are the biggest takes after one of the most successful managers in English football stepped down.































































