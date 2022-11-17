Gary Neville has hit out at Cristiano Ronaldo once again following the forward’s interview with Piers Morgan – urging people to watch Salford City rather than listen to him.

Ronaldo appeared on Morgan’s Talk TV show earlier this week to call out the owners of Manchester United and also hit out at former team-mate Neville for criticising his form this season.

Neville previously hit out at the Portuguese striker for refusing to come onto the pitch during United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham and storming off down the tunnel.

"That's the second time Cristiano Ronaldo has left Old Trafford and got in his car before his team have got back into the changing room," Neville said to Sky Sports back in October. "I have to say, as someone in the dressing room, it's something that's unacceptable.

"When you look at whether Cristiano should be selected, Manchester United are better without him - and Erik ten Hag knows that. The only thing that Cristiano and the club can do is get together in the next week and end the relationship. Cristiano is too good of a player, too fantastic of a character and the club have got to move on."

Since then, Ronaldo told Morgan this week: "It’s hard to listen [to] that kind of criticism and negative about people who play with you, for example, Gary Neville, as well. I think they take advantage of that [his profile] because they are not stupid.

"I’m the number one followed guy in the world. It’s not by coincidence. To listen as ex-colleagues or team-mates criticise you, when they only see one point of view. It’s easy. It’s easy to criticise, I don’t know if you have a job in television that they must criticise to be more famous. I really don’t understand it. It’s hard when you see people who was in the dressing room with you criticising that way."

The pair’s back and forth continued when Neville tweeted on Wednesday night ahead of the Talk TV interview at 8pm by saying: “Tune in to a 'World Exclusive' at 8pm tonight.

“Salford City v Peterborough in the FACUP on ITV 4 channel 120.”

It’s the footballing feud we didn’t necessarily expect this season. Who knows which way it will turn next.

