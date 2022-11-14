Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels "betrayed" by Manchester United and slammed manager Erik ten Hag in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

The 37-year-old forward didn't hold his feelings back when appearing on TalkTV's Piers Morgan Uncensored where he was asked if he was being forced out of the club by those higher up.

"Yes, not only the coach, but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed," Ronaldo said.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Yes, I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don't want me here, not only this year but last year too."

In August 2021, Ronaldo returned to his former club with the hopes of emulating the success of his last spell there under Alex Ferguson (2003-2009) - however, this hasn't come to fruition.

While the five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 24 goals last season, Man Utd failed to finish in the top four so missed out on qualifying for the Champions League.

It's widely reported Ronaldo asked to leave the club in the summer but ultimately ended up staying.

Manager Erik ten Hag joined the team earlier this year, and since then Ronaldo has been a peripheral figure on the pitch.

Last month, Ronaldo was suspended after he refused to come on as a substitute in a 2-0 win over Tottenham and left before full-time.

Though, the Portuguese player captained his side in a 3-1 loss at Aston Villa last weekend he was absent for United's 2-1 victory over Fulham on Sunday in the team's last match before a six-week break for the World Cup.

"I don't have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for me," Ronaldo said about ten Hag. "If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you."



"I think the fans should know the truth," he said. "I want the best for the club. This is why I come to Manchester United."

Ronaldo believes he has seen "no evolution" at the club since Ferguson's departure in 2013

"Nothing had changed," he said. "I love Manchester United. I love the fans, they're always on my side. But if they want to do it different… they have to change many, many things."



According to Ronaldo, Ferguson shares a similar opinion.

"He knows better than anybody that the club is not on the path they deserve to be," added Ronaldo.

"He knows. Everyone knows. The people who don't see that… it's because they don't want to see; they are blind."

Due to the explosive comments from Ronaldo, many Man United fans believe the writing's on the wall in terms of his departure from the club as they say "goodbye" to the forward.

"We all thought with Ronaldo returning it was the start of something special again, and we’ll achieve greatness together. He carried us for a while and it hurts me to say but it’s time to say Goodbye," one fan tweeted.

Man United fans having been saying their goodbyes to Ronaldo after his explosive interview Twitter/Utdjayy69









Man United fans having been saying their goodbyes to Ronaldo after his explosive interview Twitter/sanzeeezz





Man United fans having been saying their goodbyes to Ronaldo after his explosive interview Twitter/Rhumphreys21









Man United fans having been saying their goodbyes to Ronaldo after his explosive interview Twitter/extroshi





Meanwhile, others criticised Ronaldo on how he has handled the situation.

Pundit and ex-Liverpool player Jamie Carragher tweeted: "99 per cent of United fans will be on the side of ETH, which shows how badly Ronaldo has handled this."

Some fans have expressed their sadness at how the situation has unfolded Twitter/SinbadYaro









Twitter/Nothinger_













Some fans have expressed their sadness at how the situation has unfolded Twitter/JamesCarner10

While there are doubts about seeing Ronaldo return to the pitch as a Man United player again, he is part of Portugal's squad in what will be his fifth and final World Cup.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.