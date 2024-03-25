TikTokers apologise for filming F1 star in toilets at Australian GP

Two Australian TikTokers have apologised after they posted footage on social media of Formula One driver George Russell inside a urinal at the Australian Grand Prix.

Archie and Miles Shepherd, twin brothers otherwise known online as the “Shepmates" gained an online following for their lip-synching commentary videos for sports events.

But they recently came under fire for filming the Mercedes F1 driver while he was in the toilet, as one of the brothers stood next to him.

“POV: When you meet George Russell at the urinals," the caption read in the since-deleted video.

In the clip, one of the brothers said: “I just took a p*** next to George Russell. I know what you’re thinking, how big is it? That stays between me and George. There’s confidentiality in the men’s urinal.





@shepmates Abu Dhabi🙌 so many requests for this. Full version on IG👊 #f1 #formula1 #maxverstappen #lewishamilton #mercedesf1 #redbullracing #commentary #commentator #announcer #announcing #shepmates #CapCut

“What I can say is he looks really relaxed, confident stream. We were there for a while so he’s obviously really hydrated and prepared for the race. He really opened the floodgates.”

The video quickly sparked a backlash from F1 fans, and Australian sports presenter Shane McInnes also criticised the pair, calling for them to be banned from future F1 races.

"The behaviour of Shepmates recording Mercedes driver George Russell at a urinal at the Aus GP, posting it on Instagram and TikTok and then boasting about it is disgusting and reprehensible Will they apologise? Even if they do, credentials for future races should be denied," he said on X, formerly Twitter.

Upon this online reaction, the brothers have since shared an apology for their actions via Instagram story.

"Our aim is to celebrate sporting heroes and commentators whilst bringing some light hearted fun to sports fans. On this occasion our content has unintentionally offended our audience and sporting fan from around the globe and is unacceptable," they said.

"We acknowledge our absolute lapse of judgement and apologise wholeheartedly. We have reached out to George personally to apologise."

Both Russell and Mercedes have not made a public comment on this matter at the time of writing.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.