Which cars do the F1 drivers use off the track and what are they worth?

As the drama of Netflix'sDrive to Survive returns to our screens, fans often clamour to learn more about the F1 stars away from the track.

If you're looking for insight into the cars the F1 drivers drive off the track then Auto Trader, the UK’s largest automotive marketplace has comprised the car collection of four F1 drivers including Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and George Russell.

Hamilton holds a significant lead over Verstappen in the car collection stakes, although he may have struggled to keep pace with his rival in recent years, Hamilton's collection of ten stunning cars - including his most expensive, Mercedes-AMG Project One costing a whopping £2,151,360 - is worth an estimated £27.8 million*

(That's over £21 million more than Verstappen's, despite the Dutch driver owning three more cars than his rival).

Although he owns an array of vehicles, Hamilton has recently shared that he prefers to drive electric cars when not on the racetrack. He currently drives a Mercedes-AMG EQS Sedan worth £86,165 (average used price on Auto Trader).

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 leads Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W14 and Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) ) McLaren MCL60 Mercedes at the restart after a red flag delay during the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 05, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Hamilton caused shock waves when he announced he will be driving for Ferrari next season so it will be interesting to see whether the brand, who currently only offer ICE and Hybrid models can provide him with a fully electric option to add to his LaFerrari Aperta and LaFerrari.

Meanwhile, Verstappen's £6 million collection includes his exquisite, limited edition Aston Martin Valkyrie, of which only 150 cars were created and it cost him £2.7 million when purchased.

Like Hamilton, the Oracle Red Bull Racing driver also appears to have a big interest in Italian cars, owning a Ferrari Monza SP2 worth £1.3 million (price paid for the car at time of purchase), a Ferrari SF90 Stradale Assetto Fiorano £371,351 (average used price on Auto Trader) and a Ferrari 488 Pista £347,834 (average used price on Auto Trader).

Away from this epic rivalry, in the battle of other Brits F1 stars, McLaren's Lando Norris holds a clear lead (£1.2 million total collection value) over Mercedes driver George Russell (£782,484 total collection value).

Perhaps unsurprisingly given their youth, neither driver currently owns a vehicle worth more than half a million pounds, yet their passion for fast cars is clear.

Discussing the various collections, Rory Reid, YouTube Director at Auto Trader said: "Drive to Survive has been a game changer for broadening the reach of Formula 1.

"While the race day scenes are amazing, for me, like for so many other viewers, what is also cool is finding out more about the drivers lives when they are not competing, especially what cars they are driving. While we know exactly what brand of car they will be racing in, it's fascinating to see the broad range of cars and brands that these stars drive away from the track, especially those of rival brands."

Here is a breakdown of the Formula 1 drivers car collections:

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes walks in the Paddock during day one of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 21, 2024 in Bahrain, Bahrain. Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Collection value - £27,834,561

Car collection

Mercedes-AMG Project One - £2,151,360 - reported sale price

Mercedes-AMG SLS Black - £209,195 - average price of used models of all-ages listed on Auto Trader in previous 30 days

AC 1966 Shelby Cobra 427 - £74,599 - average price of used models of all-ages listed on Auto Trader in previous 30 days

1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 - £1.1 million - sale price of Hamilton's purchase

McLaren P1 - £1,424,750 671 - average price of used models of all-ages listed on Auto Trader in previous 30 days

1995 McLaren F1 - £16,147,908 - recent auction price

Mercedes-AMG EQS sedan - £86,165 - average price of used models of all-ages listed on Auto Traderin previous 30 days

Mercedes-Benz EQC SUV - £40,584 - average price of used models of all-ages listed on Auto Trader in previous 30 days

LaFerrari Aperta - £3,300,000 - average price of used models of all-ages listed on Auto Trader in previous 30 days

LaFerrari - £3,300,000 - average price of used models of all-ages listed on Auto Trader in previous 30 days





Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing attends the Drivers Press Conference during day three of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 23, 2024 in Bahrain, Bahrain. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Collection value - £6,012,531

Car collection

Ferrari Monza SP2 - £1,341,385 - Approximate purchase price

Ferrari SF90 Stradale Assetto Fiorano - £371,351 - average price of used models of all-ages listed on Auto Trader in previous 30 days

Honda NSX Type S - £93,992 - average price of used models of all-ages listed on Auto Trader in previous 30 days

Aston Martin Valkyrie - £2.7 million - 2021 sale price

Aston Martin DB11 - £94,524 - average price of used models of all-ages listed on Auto Trader in previous 30 days

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera - £153,283 - average price of used models of all-ages listed on Auto Trader in previous 30 days

Aston Martin 2018 Vantage - £86,266 - sale price

Ferrari 488 Pista - £347,834 - average price of used models of all-ages listed on Auto Trader in previous 30 days

Mercedes-Benz C63 S AMG - £107,334 - average price of a used specific C63 model listed on Auto Trader in previous 30 days

Porsche 911 GT3 RS - £149,020 - average price of 8-year-old GT3 on Auto Trader. Same age as when Max got this vehicle

Renault R. S. 01 - £315,700 - sales price 2015

Yellow Renault Clio - £157,850 - initial Sale price

Honda NSX Type X £93,992 - average price of a used model of all-ages listed on Auto Trader

in previous 30 days

Lando Norris

Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren walks in the Paddock prior to final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 25, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Collection value - £1,223,369

Car collection

Jaguar F-Type Roadster - £44,671 - average price of used models of all-ages listed on Auto Trader in previous 30 days

McLaren 570S - £92,408 - average price of used models of all-ages listed on Auto Trade in previous 30 days

McLaren GT - £124,783 - average price of used models of all-ages listed on Auto Trader in previous 30 days

McLaren 720S - £156,131 - average price of used models of all-ages listed on Auto Trader

in previous 30 days

Rolls-Royce Wraith - £150,679 - average price of used models of all-ages listed on Auto Trader

in previous 30 days

Lamborghini Aventador - £304,725 - average price of used models of all-ages listed on Auto Trader in previous 30 days

McLaren 765LT Spider - £349,972 - average price of used models of all-ages listed on Auto Trader in previous 30 days

George Russell

George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes attends Drivers Press Conference during day two of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 22, 2024 in Bahrain, Bahrain. Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images

Collection value - £782,484

Car collection

Mercedes-AMG C63 - £106,020 - average price of used models of all-ages listed on Auto Trader

in previous 30 days

Mercedes-AMG C63 S - £106,020 - average price of used models of all-ages listed on Auto Trader

in previous 30 days

Mercedes-AMG GT S Coupe £89,432 - average price of a used GT model listed on Auto Trader

in previous 30 days

Bentley Bentayga - £117,685 - average price of used models of all-ages listed on Auto Trader

in previous 30 days

McLaren GT - £124,512 - average price of used models of all-ages listed on Auto Trader

in previous 30 days

Ferrari 812 Superfast - £238,815 - average price of used models of all-ages listed on Auto Trader in previous 30 days

Inspired by the world’s best racing drivers and looking to find your own fast car? Auto Trader currently has over 5,600 supercars priced over £100k on its marketplace with the best six-figure supercars on sale here.

For those looking to see how much their current car is worth compared to their F1 heroes, Auto Trader has a completely free valuation service. Using only independent market data taken from millions of vehicles each day, it provides an unbiased valuation in minutes. To find out more click here.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel



Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.