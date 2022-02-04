Why so serious?

German ice skaters, Katharina Muller and Tim Dieck, performed as Harley Quinn and The Joker in the rhythm dance portion of figure skating and people found it seriously not impressive.

Muller, in a falsely-torn leotard and disheveled pigtails, skated with Dieck in a Joker costume covered in fake tattoos to Britney Spears, the White Stripes, and more.

The duo's rhythm dance created a playful, yet sinister, narrative.

German ice skaters Katharina Muller and Tim Dieck perform their rhythm dance routine as Harley Quinn and The Joker Getty Images

The unique choice in costumes may have earned the team creative points but their dance did not. Muller and Dieck scored 63.21 points, the lowest out of the 10 teams competing in the rhythm dance.

The rhythm dance portion of ice dancing is considerably difficult. It's restrictive and dancers must adhere to the rules, which change year to year according to the International Skating Union.

The 2021/2022 rhythm dance rules are:

- Skaters must dance midnight blue patterns

- Music must be 86-96 beats per minute

- Music must include "Street Dance Rhythm", reggae, jazz, and blues

- Music must be 2 minutes and 50 seconds, give or take 10 seconds

- There must be one short lift

- There must be one set of Sequential Twizzles

- There must be one step sequence that uses a different rhythm than midnight blues

With these restrictions in mind, both the judges and people on social media found the duo's dance to be too unique of a choice.

Unfortunately, Muller and Dieck most likely will not advance to the event final because their team members were forced to withdraw due to a positive Covid test.



