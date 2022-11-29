Son Heung-min was in tears after South Korea's defeat to Ghana - but one of Ghana's coaching staff decided it was the perfect opportunity to get a selfie with the inconsolable footballer.

It was an action-packed World Cup match at the Education City Stadium on Monday (November 28) as Ghana went ahead with a goal from Mohammed Salisu in the 24th minute, and a second followed ten minutes later from Mohammed Kudus.

Though things soon turned around for South Korea in the second half with two goals from Cho Gue-sung (headers in the 58th minute and 61st minute) to level with Ghana.

However, Ghana fought back as Kudus managed to score again in the 68th minute to put the side ahead once more and clinch the victory to put them second in the Group H table behind Portugal.

It means South Korea must win their next match against group leaders Portugal on December 2, though this still may not be enough for them to qualify for the knockout stages.

Manager Paulo Bento will not be on the touchline next game because he was given a red card by referee Anthony Taylor for his furious protests after the ref blew the whistle for full time and didn't allow South Korea to take a corner for a chance to equalise.

South Korean players couldn't hide their disappointment at the result as forward Son Heung-min appeared emotional and the Tottenham Hotspur player refused to be consoled by Bento.

Ghana's coaching staff - that included assistant coach George Boateng - also approached the 30-year-old to give him a supportive pat on the back and some kind words.

Boateng (right) can be seen telling his mate to stop taking selfies with a distraught Son Heung-min after South Korea were defeated by Ghana 3-2

However, one staff member was keen to get a snap with Son Heung-min (maybe he really wanted to remember this moment or was a Spurs fan) as he got his phone out and snapped a selfie with him.

Understandably, Son Heung-min wasn't feeling up to posing for a selfie so he turned in the opposite direction to have a moment to himself as he doubled over, still reeling from the result.

Boateng didn't appear too pleased with the coach's actions either as he put his hand out to stop him and appeared to tell him to put his phone away.

Ghana now faces Uruguay in their final Group H match on December 2.

