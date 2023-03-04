Gianni Infantino made an apperance at Millwall and football fans were baffled

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has made a surprise appearance at Millwall on Saturday during the team's Championship clash with Norwich City and football fans were baffled.

The 53-year-old Swiss football administrator is currently in London for a conference but decided to ditch the glamour of the Premier League to show his face at The Den instead.

Infantino could have gone to the Emirates to see Arsenal face Bournemouth or seen Chelsea take on Leeds United at Stamford Bridge but opted for the clash between the two play-off chasing sides in the second tier.

News of Infantino's presence at The Den soon spread like wildfire on social media and supporters couldn't quite believe it.

One football fan wrote: "GIANNI INFANTINO, THE FIFA PRESIDENT, IS AT THE DEN?!"

Another added: "Gianni Infantino could have turned up at Arsenal or Chelsea today but decided to go to The Den to watch #Millwall. Can’t blame him, man knows where to go to watch some proper football."

It remains to be seen if Infantino decides to become a dedicated Millwall supporter but if he does he'll be in good company. The London side boasts the likes of Danny Baker, Daniel Day Lewis, David Haye and wrestler CM Punk as fans.

Although he could decided to opt for Norwich who have Delia Smith, Stephen Fry and Hugh Jackman as their famous followers.

