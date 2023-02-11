Pep Guardiola seemed to be in good spirits amid the online investigation into Manchester City, making a reference to legends of the club in his latest press conference.

The current champions were charged by the Premier League with 115 breaches of its Financial Fair Play regulations following a four-year investigation this week.

Guardiola defended the club in his first public appearance since the charges were made, amid speculation that City could be relegated from the Premier League as a result of the charges.

He even joked about the possibility of the club going down to the lower leagues, quipping that he’d call up legends of the club for help if that happened.

Speaking on Friday, he said: “If we are guilty we will go to the lower divisions like before, we will call Paul Dickov and Mike Summerbee.”

Guardiola was also asked whether he believed the charges against City were driven by other Premier League clubs.

“Yeah of course,” he replied. “It’s the Premier League. You should go to the chairman, the CEOs, Daniel Levy, and ask them.”

He went on to say: “My first thought is that we have already been condemned, what happened is this same that happened with UEFA.

“We had already accusations and now we are charged. The club proved they were innocent [against UEFA charges]. You know what side I am.

“We are lucky we live in a marvellous country where everyone is innocent until proven guilty. We didn’t have this opportunity, we are already sentenced.”

Guardiola came to the club's defence in his first press conference Stu Forster/Getty Images

He added: “What is going to happen I don’t know. Personally I am happy we are here as like Uefa we have the chance to defend [ourselves]. We have a good lawyer, not that Uefa had bad lawyers.

“And I think the Premier League, supported by 19 teams, are going to take good lawyers too to defend their position.

“I would have loved to wait and see to find out what happens but just in case we are not innocent we will accept what the judge and the Premier League decides.

“But if the same situation with Uefa happens and we are innocent, what happens to restore or pay back our damage?”

