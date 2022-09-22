The cheating allegations currently shaking the chess world have taken another twist, and it really is the story that keeps on giving.

In case you missed it, chess legend Magnus Carlsen quit a rematch against Hans Niemann this week after just one move following the strangest of buildups.

Chess has been rocked by bizarre cheating revelations in recent times after Carlson withdrew from a tournament involving Niemann without fully explaining why.

Eric “ChessBrah” Hansen tried to claim that Niemann was cheating by having signals conveyed to him via vibrating 'anal beads' in a video which gained traction online, with the assertions circulating on social media and commented on by the likes of Elon Musk.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

As you’d expect, Niemann has denied the rumours – and even said he'd play in the nude to clear his name. Now, he’s been offered the chance to do just that.

Niemann has received a deeply unusual chance to clear his name Saint Louis Chess Club

Adult webcam site Stripchat is offering Niemann a whopping $1 million to play chess in the buff in order to prove he’s not receiving assistance of any kind.

Stripchat sent Niemann a letter laying out its offer, saying: “Congratulations on your victory against world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen. It’s a shame you’re being ridiculed by the chess community for potentially cheating. Claims that you used wireless vibrating anal beads to gain an upper hand are ridiculous.

“I know you even offered to strip completely naked to prove to people you didn’t cheat. Well… being that Stripchat is an adult entertainment webcam platform that receives 400 million views on average each month, I wanted to extend you an offer to do just that.”

The letter went on to say: “Prove the haters wrong once and for all. Strip naked and play a game of chess live on Stripchat in return for up to $1 million,” the letter concluded. Niemann has yet to accept the offer, but with previous rumours as wild as the anal beads one, never say never, right?

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.