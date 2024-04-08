‘Hardest Geezer’ is not first man to run length of Africa, says running group

A Briton’s claim of being the first person to run the length of Africa has been thrown into doubt after it was contested by a running association.

Russ Cook, nicknamed the Hardest Geezer, celebrated crossing the finish line in Tunisia on Sunday after spending 352 days taking on the challenge which saw him cover more than 10,000 miles.

During the trek, Mr Cook, from Worthing, West Sussex, took more than 19 million steps and passed through 16 countries while raising money for charity.

However, the 27-year-old’s claim has been challenged by the World Runners Association (WRA) – a group made of seven athletes who have successfully circumnavigated the world on foot.

The World Runners Association therefore contests the claim made by British national Mr Russ Cook to be the first person to run the length of Africa World Runners Association

The WRA said that one of their members, Jesper Kenn Olsen, from Denmark, was the first person to run the length of Africa, during his “world-run” challenge which saw him run across several continents.

The association said Mr Olsen began his challenge on December 28 2008 in Taba, Egypt, before running 7948 miles to the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa – completing his journey in 2010.

“Mr Olsen ran through Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique, Swaziland and South Africa. He hereby fulfilled the criteria for a full length run across Africa,” said Phil Essam, president of the WRA.

“The WRA recognises Mr Jesper Kenn Olsen of Denmark as the first person to have run the full length of Africa.

Russ Cook completed his challenge on Sunday (Russ Cook/PA)

Mr Cook’s route was not the most direct after running the west coast of the continent.

He set off from South Africa’s most southerly point on April 22 2023, facing visa complications, health scares and an armed robbery, and believes he is the first person to run the full length of Africa.

Mr Cook arrived in Ras Angela, Tunisia’s most northerly point, at about 4.40pm on Sunday and was greeted with shouts and cheers from those who had flown out to meet him.

Speaking to Sky News at the finish line, the endurance athlete said: “I’m pretty tired.”