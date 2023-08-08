Harry Kane signs new deal and fans are confused

Harry Kane has signed a brand new deal – but not exactly the sort fans might have been expecting.

As supporters continue to speculate about the striker’s future at Tottenham, it’s been revealed that Kane has agreed to a new boots deal with Sketchers.

Barstool Football reports that Kane has signed a major lifetime deal to help launch the first-ever high-end boots from the US shoe brand.

It comes after Kane wore a pair of blacked-out "Mystery Pro Player Test Boot" in Tottenham’s friendly game against Shakhtar Donetsk.

However, it’s not exactly the kind of deal Kane fans had expected the player to be signing this summer.

Kane wore his new boots against Shakhtar Donetsk Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images





There’s much speculation about his future in north London, after the England captain reportedly placed a time limit on any potential move to Bayern Munich.

It was reported that the German giants’ latest offer was understood to be still at least £10m short of what Tottenham would accept.

According to the Telegraph, Kane will abandon his pursuit of a transfer if no deal is agreed by the end of this week, with the German club believed to be preparing one final offer for the 30-year-old.

Kane has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Tottenham. He did however manage to put any transfer drama behind him when he scored four goals in a 5-1 friendly win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Sunday (August 6).

Meanwhile, Kane was feeling the heat off the pitch recently, after taking part on First We Feast's Hot Ones challenge.

