Harry Kane to make decision about future as Spurs accept offer

Harry Kane's blockbuster move to Bayern Munich looks set to go ahead, after the German club reached an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur to sign the England men's football captain, according to reports.

The proposed transfer from the Bundesliga side, which is believed to be worth more than €100m (£86.4m), was accepted by the Premier League team on Wednesday. Now, it is up to Kane to decide whether he stays or goes.

Kane, 30, is England's top goalscorer of all time. He reportedly wanted the situation resolved before the Premier League restarted this weekend, when Tottenham will play Brentford.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The player is said to be enjoying playing for the new Spurs manager, Ange Postecoglou, and had been leaning towards staying in England in recent weeks.

However, the transfer fee being accepted marks a significant move forward in the striker's potential move to Germany.

Fans of other clubs have been calling for Kane to move to a team where he might win a trophy for several years, while Spurs fans, perhaps understandably, have been reticent to lose their talisman.

Kane scored 30 Premier League goals last season despite a disappointing campaign for Spurs, who finished eighth and missed out on European football. They remain without a trophy since 2008.

With 213 goals in 320 Premier League games, he is currently 48 goals away from breaking Alan Shearer's record as the highest scorer in Premier League history.

Bayern have now met all the conditions required to land Kane, who would be paid in the region of £400,000-per-week with the German giants.

Spurs fans serenaded the forward with chants of 'we want you to stay' in Spurs' last friendly game before the start of the new season.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.