Erik ten Hag has warning for Harry Maguire over potential Man United exit

Harry Maguire has received a warning shot from his Manchester United manager hours before they play their first game of the season.

Dutchman Erik ten Hag said of Maguire, who has also been a first choice centre back for England in recent years: “He has the ability to be a top-class centre-back.:

The manager added: “He is the best for England so why shouldn't he be the best for us?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“But he has to prove it. When he is not confident enough to fight then he has to go, then he has to make a decision. But I'm happy with him.”

Manchester United begin their Premier League season at home to Wolves tonight, with summer signings Mason Mount and Andre Onana likely to feature.

The pair joined from Chelsea and Ajax respectively during a busy transfer window for Manchester United.

The Red Devils have also signed Rasmus Hojlund, a 20-year-old Danish striker, from Italian club Atalanta.

The chances of Maguire getting a game at Old Trafford appear slim, however. The defender is heavily linked with a move away from the club ahead of the transfer deadline.

West Ham United are reportedly hoping to buy the England international, and Ten Hag believes the 30-year-old would be better off leaving Man United if he’s not confident enough to fight for a place in the first team.

Maguire was back-up to Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez last season and made just 16 appearances.

“One year ago we did a benchmark and there were only five players above £60m,” ten Hag added.

“Now you see all over many clubs investing high rates in their squads. The competition is very tough in the Premier League but we are happy with the squad we constructed.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.