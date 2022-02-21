Manchester United beat Marcelo Bielsa’s spirited Leeds side at the weekend in a six-goal thriller, but there was only one thing people were talking about after the game.

Captain Harry Maguire uploaded an image of himself celebrating in front of the Leeds fans following his opening goal and at first, it looked like the kind of post fans had seen thousands of times before.

But after looking a little closer fans spotted a strange detail that immediately left them baffled.

There’s a face in the crowd by Maguire’s right shoulder which looks strangely out of place with the rest of the Leeds fans.

And what's the reason it’s out of place? Because it was crudely photoshopped into the picture.

What makes it even stranger, is that Maguire posted the same picture on Instagram without the photoshopped face in the Elland Road crowd.

Fans couldn't believe what they were seeing Twitter/Harry Maguire

Safe to say, it left football fans very confused.

"Is there a satisfactory explanation for Harry Maguire's photoshopping in the head of a Leeds fan on his social media post?" football writer Colin Millar wrote on Twitter.

"Why did he photoshop some random face in?" another said.

All very strange – but there is an explanation.

As it turns out, the mystery figure is in fact a personal friend of Maguire’s. As a Leeds fan, he’d been giving the defender grief in the run-up to the game, and the picture was the United captain’s way of rubbing salt in the wounds after the defeat.

Explaining everything in a Twitter post, Maguire wrote: 'For everyone asking, it's my good mate, a big Leeds fan. He was on the ground but not in the pic. He's been giving us some stick all week so thought I'd add him in.'



So there we have it, the great mystery of the weekend cleared up.

It comes after United claimed all three points thanks to Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Fred and Anthony Elanga at Elland Road on Sunday.

