Harry Maguire's blunt response to Tories using him in a meme

The Conservative Party has used Harry Maguire in a meme on social media and the England star had a blunt response when asked if he could do a better job than current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The Football Governance Bill was introduced in Parliament on March 19 and had its first reading in the House of Commons.

It's basically to make sure the future of professional football in England is sustainable financially, to stop any financial mismanagement and to stop any future moves to start a breakaway European Super League.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were all initially included in plans for the European Super League in April 2021 before huge protests from fans saw plans collapse within 72 hours of being announced.

As the bill came to Parliament on March 19, the Tory party posted that photo of Harry Maguire on X / Twitter with the caption: '"Rishi said any League with me in it would be Super anyways'."

It's the one of the 31-year-old leaning on a barrier to talk to his then-girlfriend, now-wife, Fern after England beat Colombia on penalties in a 2018 World Cup round-of-16 clash.

But Maguire said no permission was given for the picture to be used.

He said: "No, they have had no permission. I didn't even know about the advert to be honest.”

Maguire was then asked if he could do a better job running the country than PM Rishi Sunak, to which he laughed and replied: "No comment!"

The current crop of England players are in training to take on Brazil on March 23 and Belgium on March 26 in two friendlies at Wembley.

England then have two further friendlies against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Iceland in June shortly after the club season ends ahead of the 2024 Euros.

England's group consists of Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia who England will play in that order.

The competition in Germany kicks off in June and England will be one of the pre-tournament favourites.

